COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team could not get the win in its season opener on Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to West Vigo.
Both of the Trojans' wins were in doubles, with No. 1 team Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet winning 6-4, 6-3 and No. 2 team Trinity Cope and Isabella Lynch winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
The Trojans will try to regroup on Thursday against Attica.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
West Vigo 3, Covington 2
Singles — Avery Lasecki (WV) def. Peyton Brown 6-2, 7-5. Allie Lasecki (WV) def. Halle Grady 6-1, 6-1. Abigail Meehan (WV) def. Kendall Shumaker 7-5, 4-6, 1-6.
Doubles — Addison Streuer-Lilly Hacquet (C) def. Maddie Bradbury-Lilly Wren 6-4, 6-3. Trinity Cope-Isabella Lynch (C) def. Kaitlyn Fennell-Bayli Vester 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Records — Covington 0-1 overall.
