INDIANAPOLIS — The Covington girls doubles tennis team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor went through a lot of firsts on Friday.
The team battle past their first set loss of the season, but battled back to beat Evansville Mater Dei’s Kelly Blair and Chrissy Marx 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in an IHSAA State Tennis quarterfinal at Park Tudor High School for the school’s first win in quarterfinal action.
“It was an exciting match,” Covington head coach Terry Field said. “The third set went back and forth, we were down 5-4 with Karsyn serving and we tied it 5-5. We broke their serve and Emma served the last game and ended the match for us. It was very close.”
Both Engle and Taylor said it was by far the toughest match of the season.
“These girls were definitely much more competitive and they were hard competition,” Engle said. “They were the first team that has taken a set from us this year, but it is a lot more enjoyable playing that type of competition.”
“I can definitely tell they were coached more rigorously than most teams. They are very level-headed and had the same goal on mind,” Taylor said. “They were not nervous like we were last year. They had a goal in mind and so did we.”
“We hadn’t been in that situation this year. We haven’t been pushed that much at all,” Field said. “I remember we won a set 7-5 and another 6-4, but there was never a point where we were behind and the girls handled that well and didn’t panic and came back. It was a great match for the girls to play and experience and we are pleased to play tomorrow.’
Compared to last year’s trip to state, which ended in the quarterfinals, the team are happy to go past that goal and onto an new goal: The semifinals against Floyd Central’s Amelia Menunier and Elizabeth Banet today.
“Last year, we found out we could play with the schools that are here. It was an new experience,” Field said. “This year, the girls didn’t panic after losing the first set, played well to win the second set 6-1 and I feel we have an excellent shot against Floyd Central.”
“Last year, we had a lot of situations where we were down like that, but we started to focus on our serves and our play than our opponents, “ Taylor said. “We are just excited an ready to play the best tennis we can, I think we are pretty confident about tomorrow to reach the finals and see where that can take us.”
“I think this year, we were more prepared for the state level. Last year, we were a little nervous and didn’t know what to expect. We were prepared this year and ready to win,” Engle said. “It was a goal to keep advancing and we are excited and ready to go. We plan on advancing to the championship and to get the first state championship in school history.”
The semifinals are today at 10 a.m. Eastern Time at Park Tudor High School. If Engle and Taylor win, they will go to the state championship at 2 p.m., where they would face either South Bend Saint Joseph’s Ashu Amalnathan and Anni Amalnathan or Hamilton Southeastern’s Misha Bukkasagaram and Emily Orme.
