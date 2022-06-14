COVINGTON, Ind. — Covington’s Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor concluded an amazing run over the weekend.
Engle and Taylor lost to Floyd Central’s Amelia Meunier and Elizabeth Banet 6-2, 6-3 to end the season with an 25-1 record in Saturday’s IHSAA state tennis meet.
Meunier and Banet would go on to lose in the Championship Match to South Bend Saint Joseph’s Ashi Amalnathan and Anni Amalnathan 6-3, 6-4.
“We are a small school and out of 305 schools in the state that started, we were one of the top four,” Covington coach Terry Field said. “We played well and they were better than we were. We gave good effort and they were very good.
“It was a great experience to get your team to have an experience like this. The girls got to the quarterfinals last year and the semis this year. It was nothing but positives and we have nothing to feel bad about.”
After coming together early last season, the seniors went 51-2 with their only losses coming in state finals action.
“Emma was playing at No. 2 singles and Karsyn was No. 1 doubles and we made adjustments after the second match because Emma was having some shoulder problems,” Field said. “We put her in doubles because we felt that she would be serving less than in singles. We also thought they would complement each other with one being right-handed and another left-handed and we were right.”
The duo was 26-1 last season, but Field said this year was the best from the duo.
“We felt they were better this year and they were not tested at all,” Field said. “They didn’t get to three sets until the quarterfinals. Being as good as we were and not playing bigger schools may have been a disadvantage, but we didn’t show it at the tournament by the effort that we gave.”
Along with being from a small school, Engle and Taylor was also involved in other things before the season, which was different from the other teams in the tournament.
“A lot of the girls that played there play tennis year-round. Karsyn and Emma was involved in other sports as well as band,” Field said. “Emma was a cheerleader, Karsyn played volleyball and they were both very good students. Emma was a salutatorian and Karsyn had a high grade point average and Emma is going to South Carolina and Karsyn is going to Louisville.”
Engle and Taylor, who were also selected to participate in the ICGSA North South Senior Tennis All-Star Cup, end their career in the top 10 of the Covington wins list.
“They both would have went higher on the career list if it wasn’t for the Covid year,” Field said. “Karsyn was 71-5 in three seasons and that is fourth in the career totals and Emma was 69-7 and that put her sixth.”
Field said that the success of the duo can only help for future tennis players to see where hard work can bring.
“Just because it is a small school doesn’t mean you can’t make it,” Field said. “You have to play a lot of tennis and work on your skills and I thought we improved our confidence this season.
“It sets a precedent for girls coming up to see that these two girls had the success they had and that you can play in other activities as well. The important thing is that you give your best effort and do well and they excelled in other sports as well. They had good character and great quality and they were fun to coach.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.