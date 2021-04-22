THORNTOWN, Ind. — On the strength of wo doubles wins, the Covington girls tennis team beat Western Boone 3-2 on Thursday.
The teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Cora Reynolds and Daisy Goeppner each won for the Trojans, while Grace Wright won in singles.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Thorntown, Ind.
Covington 3, Western Boone 2
Singles — Grace Wright (C) def. Lindsey Coffman 6-1, 6-0; Katie Jahn (WB) def. Nai'a Pettit 7-6 (7-4) 6-3; Marli Ransom (WB) def. Reis Lewsader 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Makalia Arnold-Jaden Maze 6-1, 6-2; Cora Reynolds-Daisy Goeppner (C) def. Kaley Hawkins-Olivia Neff 6-3, 6-2.
Records — Covington 4-1 overall.
