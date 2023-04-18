THORNTOWN, Ind. — On the strength of their doubles teams, the Covington girls tennis team beat Western Boone 3-2 on Tuesday.
The teams of Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet and Trinity Cope and Isabella Lynch each won for the Trojans, while Peyton Brown won in singles.
The Trojans are 3-2 and will face Parke Heritage on Monday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Thorntown, Ind.
Covington 3, Western Boone 2
Singles — Peyton Brown (C) def. Addie Jones 6-3, 7-5. Leelah Fettig (WB) def. Halle Grady 6-1, 6-3. Abby Brunty (WB) def. Kendall Shumaker 2-6, 7-5, 10-6.
Doubles — Addison Streuer-Lilly Hacquet (C) def. Janie Ransom-Isabel Adams 6-1, 6-2. Trinity Cope-Isabella Lynch (C) def. Cami Baird-Mallory Hayden 6-2, 6-3.
Records — Covington 3-2 overall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.