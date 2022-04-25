ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The doubles teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Addison Streuer and Isabella Lynch each won as the Covington girls tennis team beat Parke Heritage 4-1.
Peyton Brown and Cora Reynolds won in singles for the Trojans, who are 2-2 and 2-1 in the Wabash River Conference.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Rockville, Ind.
Covington 4, Parke Heritage 1
Singles — Peyton Brown (C) def. Hannah O'Brien 3-6, 7-5, 6-1, Cora Reynolds (C) def. Rebekah Ayres 6-1, 2-6, 6-1, Jenna Brown (PH) def. Halle Grady 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Grace Ramsay-Kristen Wood 6-0, 6-1, Addison Streuer-Isabella Lynch (C) def. Hannah Thurman-Katelyn Williams 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)
