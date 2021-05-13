WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team went to 12-1 for the season on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Lafayette Central Catholic.
Grace Wright and Na'ia Pettit won in singles for the Trojans, while the doubles team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor went to 15-0 in the season with an 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 win.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At West Lafayette, Ind.
Covington 3, Lafayette Central Catholic 2
Singles — Grace Wright (C) def. Lizzie McLaughlin 6-3, 6-1, Na'ia Pettit (C) def. Caitlin Thompson 6-1, 6-1, Ella Thompson (LCC) def. Halle Grady 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Anna Belle Broilette-Mayah Love 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0. Anna Foerg-Rachel Vorst (LCC) def. Cora Reynolds-Daisy Goeppner 6-1, 6-1.
