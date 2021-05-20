VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Covington and Fountain Central girls tennis teams had different roads during Thursday's IHSAA sectional semifinals.
The Trojans rolled past Attica 5-0 as Grace Wright and Nai'a Pettit each won by 6-0, 6-0 scored and the team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor won in doubles. Halle Grady and the team of Daisy Goeppner and Cora Reynolds won by forfeit.
The Mustangs had a tighter matchup, beating Benton Central 3-2. Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each won in singles for Fountain Central.
The Trojans and the Mustangs will face off in the championship Friday at 4:30 p.m. EST.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
IHSAA Sectional
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Covington 5, Attica 0
Singles — Grace Wright (C) def. Rheann Seward 6-0, 6-0. Nai'a Pettit (C) def. Christa Garriott 6-0, 6-0. Halle Grady (C) won by forfeit.
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Ella Peterson-Jordyn Riegle 6-0, 6-0. Daisy Goeppner-Cora Reynolds won by forfeit.
Records — Covington 14-1 overall, Attica 0-12 overall.
Fountain Central 3, Benton Central 2
Singles — Lillie Fishero (FC) def. Jenna Fleming 6-2, 6-0. Haley Webb (FC) def. Kinlyn Yadon 6-1, 6-0. Angela Gonzalez (FC) def. Sophie Cobb 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
Doubles — Lilly Cobb-Devan Plummer (BC) def. Emily Jimenez-Paige Scheurich 6-3, 6-4. Emma Besse-Paige Creek (FC) def. Tyler Bowling-Marylee Muniz 6-4, 6-3.
Records — Fountain Central 10-4 overall, Benton Central 9-5
