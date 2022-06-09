COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington doubles team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor went to see what the best had to offer last year.
On Friday, Engle and Taylor want to do a whole lot more than just observe at the IHSAA individual doubles meet in Indianapolis. They want to go far.
“Last year it was a new experience,” Covington coach Terry Field said. “Here we were against teams from some of the bigger schools, especially in the top eight and what we found out last year was that we could play with them.”
In last year’s state finals, Engle and Taylor lost in the quarterfinals to Delta’s Tynan Dishman and Maggie Manor 6-2, 7-6 (9-7). Field said the second set showed that the Covington duo did not back down.
“Delta beat us close and they ended up taking second. It showed that we belonged there and can compete with the best,” Field said. “Going into this year, we have more confidence going into Friday’s match. We know we have to play the best we played all year and I feel that the last few weeks, we have been getting better all the time.”
This year’s drive to the state finals was full of postponements and delays, but in the end, Engle and Taylor got through it all and enter the quarterfinals with a 24-0 record after beating Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger’s Jessica Brust and Kaylee Mulligan 6-2, 6-4.
“It has been tough with the weather cancelling and moving things, but we moved on and progressed,” Field said. “We won two games in team sectional and the individual sectionals. We played Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and they were the best team we played so far.
“A tennis match can go on for an hour and a half or longer and you are going to make mistakes, but you have to weather the storm, and the girls did that against Fort Wayne. We were up 2-0 in the second set and we were down 3-4 and we were able to win the next three sets. It is more of a confidence thing. They didn’t panic and got the focus back and won it.”
Engle and Taylor start the quarters this season against Evansville Mater Dei’s Kelly Blair and Chrissy Marx, who is 16-2 this season.
“Evansville Mater Dei is a good team and it will be a good match. We feel we are right there with them,” Field said. “We feel that we have to get to the net, control the net and neutralize the other team. The one thing, good teams do is go to the net a lot, so it is all about volley-type games and we feel that it is a strength.”
Field says confidence is a major key if the duo wants to advance to the semifinals on Saturday against Floyd Central’s Amelia Meunier and Elizabeth Banet.
“The one thing is that teams check out other teams on the internet and people know that we were here last season, so they are going to know we were a good team,” Field said. “We are going into it with confidence and looking forward to it. We are not satisfied with making it, We want to get to the next round and the finals. That means, you have to win the first round and then play Floyd Central.”
The quarterfinal will be at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis and will start at 2 p.m. eastern time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.