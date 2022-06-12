INDIANAPOLIS — The ride for Covington's Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor ended on Saturday in the IHSAA State semifinals.
Engle and Taylor lost to Floyd Central's Amelia Meunier and Elizabeth Banet 6-2, 6-3 to end the season with an 25-1 record. For the last two years, the seniors have had a 51-2 record.
Meunier and Banet would go on to lose in the Championship Match to South Bend Saint Joseph's Ashi Amalnathan and Anni Amalnathan 6-3, 6-4.
