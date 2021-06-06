KOKOMO, Ind. — Covington juniors Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor won twice on Saturday to advance to the Indiana State Doubles Tournament on Friday at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
Engle and Taylor, who improved to 26-0, defeated Ella Franz and Hallie Sullivan of Mississinewa, 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinal match on Saturday.
The Covington duo then punched their ticket to state with a 7-5, 7-5 triumph over Belle Broullette and Mayah Love of Lafayette Central Catholic in the championship match.
Engle and Taylor are on of eight teams still alive for the state title in doubles.
