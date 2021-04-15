COVINGTON, Ind. — The doubles teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Cora Reynolds and Daisy Goeppner each had wins as Covington defeated Seeger 4-1.
Grace Wright and Naia Pettit each won in singles for the Trojans, who are 2-1.
Kaylee Brown got the only win for Seeger.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 4, Seeger 1
Singles — Grace Wright (C) def. Gwyn Stephen 6-3, 6-1; Naia Pettit (C) def. Ellen McDonald 6-1, 6-0, Kaylee Brown (S) def. Halle Grady 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Ashlynn Simpson-Madeline Hays 6-0, 6-0; Cora Reynolds-Daisy Goeppner (C) def. Carly Cunningham-Peyton Wilson 6-0, 6-0.
Records — Covington 2-1 overall
