COVINGTON, Ind. — With doubles wins by the teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Cora Reynolds and Daisy Goeppner, the Covington girls tennis team beat Benton Central 4-1 on Thursday.
Grace Wright and Nai'a Pettit each had singles wins for the Trojans, who are 7-1.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 4, Benton Central 1
Singles — Grace Wright (C) def. Jenna Fleming 6-0, 6-0; Nai'a Pettit (C) def. Kinlyn Yadon 6-2, 6-3; Amsley Harrell (BC) def. Halle Grady 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor 9C) def. Lily Cobb-Emma Besse6-2, 6-2; Cora Reynolds-Daisy Goeppner (C) def. Paige Creek-Rachel Tolen 6-1, 7-5.
Records — Covington 7-1 overall
