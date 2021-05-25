CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team advanced to its first IHSAA regional since 1994 on Tuesday with a 3-2win over Crawfordsville.
Nai'a Pettit broke the tie for the Trojans as she overcame a first set loss to beat Hannah McLean1-6, 6-5,6-4 to clinch the win. Grace Wright also won in singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Lauren Hale to go to23-2 for the season.
In doubles, Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor remained undefeated for the seasonat22-0 after beating Cathleen McGrady and Ella Hudson 6-1, 6-0.
The Trojans are16-1 and will face Sullivan on Wednesday for the regional title.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
IHSAA Sectional
Covington 3, Crawfordsville 2
Singles — Grace Wright (C) def. Lauren Hale 6-0, 6-0. Nai'a Pettit (C) def. Hannah McLean 1-6, 6-5, 6-4. Samantha Rohr (CR) def. Halle Grady 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Cathleen McGrady-Ella Hudson 6-1, 6-0. Lilly Klingbeil-Elyse Widmer (CR) def. Cora Reynolds-Daisy Goeppner 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Records — Covington 16-1 overall.
