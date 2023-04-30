MUNCIE, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team lost all of their matches as the Delta INvitational on Saturday.
The Trojans lost 4-1 to Fort Wayne Carroll, 4-1 to Bishop Chatard and 5-0 to Delta with the No. 1 doubles team of Lilly Hacquet and Addison Streuer winning two out of three matches.
The Trojans will play South Vermillion on Tuesday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Muncie, Ind.
Fort Wayne Carroll 4, Covington 1
Singles — Jana Beier (FWC) def. Peyton Brown 6-1, 6-0. Riley Glassley (FWC) def. Halle Grady 6-3, 6-2. Kenna Shoup (FWC) def. Kendall Shumaker 6-2, 6-0..
Doubles — Lilly Hacquet-Addison Streuer (C) def. Katei Siegwarth-Breanna Bullock 6-0, 6-1. Julianna Ounsombath-Megan McMillen (FWC) def. Isabella Lynch-Trinity Cope 6-1, 6-0.
Bishop Chatard 4, Covington 1
Singles — Cathy Beckman (BC) def. Peyton Brown 6-0, 6-1. Maggie Bertram (BC) def. Halle Grady 6-1, 6-1. Eileen Forsee (BC) def. Kendall Shumaker 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Lilly Hacquet-Addison Streuer (C) def. Aidan Mahaney-Mary Kauffman 4-6, 7-5, 10-3. Cassie Hunt-Samantha Paberzs (BC) def. Isabella Lynch-Trinity Cope 7-6, (8-6), 6-3.
Delta 5, Covington 0
Singles — Gabby Knight (D) def. Peyton Brown 6-1, 6-0. Iva Witter (D) def. Kendall Shumaker 6-1, 6-1. Elizabeth Bamidele (D) def. Jalyn Allen 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Janet Wegener-Kabie Manor (D) def. Lilly Hacquet-Addison Streuer 6-3, 6-4. Kelsey Vest-Rowan Hinds (D) def. Isabella Lynch-Trinity Cope 6-1, 6-0.
