DANVILLE — Stroke and time-oriented goals are a big part of the process for Danville girls swimming coach Nadine Day.
"I have goal times at every meet and at practices for the girls,'' said Day. "As long as they try their best to achieve them, I'm happy.''
On Tuesday night, Day was pleased with senior Natalie Porter, who won two individual events in a triangular meet against Champaign Centennial and Urbana University High, but admittedly was a little off from her goals.
"It was a good day,'' said Porter about the victories in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 30.19 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.93). "No, they weren't my best times, but not too far from where I want to be at this point in the season.''
That's because the Lady Vikings are still more than five weeks away from the IHSA Sectional Meet at Urbana.
"She swam well in the sense that it's the middle of the season,'' Day said. "It's not where we want to be, but she swam the best of what she could do today. You always want to see them doing their best everyday.
"Natalie is a good role model for all of the underclassmen.''
Porter acknowledged that the Danville team has been doing harder sets and harder conditioning in practice.
"So, the times I reached today were pretty good,'' she said. "I just need to make sure that I do everything that I need to do each day to reach my best times.''
Also claiming an individual even victory for the Vikings was Amelia Burgin in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:12.54. Burgin also set a season-best time of 6:05.81 in the 500 freestyle, where she took second.
"Amelia took five seconds off her time from last year,'' said Day, who noted the Vikings had five personal best times on Tuesday, including sophomore Brooklyn Phillips in the 500 freestyle. "Brooklyn learned how to swim last year and she took over two minutes off her best time in the 500 free. That was pretty impressive.''
Others that achieved personal bests on Tuesday for Danville were Chloe Ballard, Lainee DeVors and Addison Ohlmiller.
"One of my rules is that they have to swim every event on the board,'' Day said. "It motivates me as a coach to get them to achieve something that they didn't think they could do. It's also important for them to see that they can do something that they couldn't do before.''
Champaign Centennial won five events en route to claiming the team victory over Urbana University High, which claimed four events. The Chargers finished with 126 points, the Illineks had 121 and the Vikings, with only six girls that competed on Tuesday, were third with 57 points.
"I would love to have 40 girls,'' Day said. "I'm a very technique-oriented coach and as a smaller team, right now, we have a lot of time to work on a lot of things from the stroke count, to the turns and the dive, which will all make a difference in the end.''
Day noted that the Danville teams practices both before school, at 5:30 a.m., and after school.
