URBANA — Danville senior Natalie Porter capped her high school swimming career with four top-eight finishes at the IHSA sectional meet held at Urbana on Saturday.
Individually, Porter was fifth in the 200-yard individual medley event and she was sixth in the 100-yard backstroke event, while also being a member on the eight-place finishing 200-yard medley relay team and 200-yard freestyle relay team for the Vikings.
Danville, which tied for eighth in the team standings, also got a sixth-place finish from its 400-yard freestyle relay team of Brooklyn Phillips, Addison Ohlmiller, Quincy Shanks and Polly Norton.
Salt Fork junior Hazelyn Hunter finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke to go along with a seventh in the 50-yard freestyle.
The top local finisher came in the diving event where Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Natalie Clapp earned a third-place finish with 320.70 points.
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
At Urbana
IHSA Sectional
Team scores — 1. Champaign Central 297, 2. Charleston 162, 3. Champaign Centennial 153, 4. Urbana University High 129, 5. Mahomet-Seymour 120, 6. Sullivan 70, 7. Effingham St. Anthony 65, 8. (tie) Danville and Urbana 58, 10. Monticello 54, 11. Fairfield 36, 12. Maroa-Forsyth 21, 13. Champaign St. Thomas More 20, 14. (tie) Lincoln and Mt. Zion 18, 16. Salt Fork 16, 17. Olney Richland County 14, 18. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, 19. (tie) Decatur Christian, Moweaqua Central A&M and Mt. Vernon 9, 22. Clinton 6, 23. Teutopolis 5.
Individual results
Event winners qualify for state
200-yard medley relay — 1. Champaign Central 1:57.81, 8. Danville (Polly Norton, Natalie Porter, Amelia Burgin, Brooklyn Phillips) 2:09.03
200 freestyle — 1. Jules Harden (St. Anthony) 1:55.47, 17. Addison Ohlmiller (Danville) 2:45.35, 18. Laniee DeVors 2:57.26.
200 individual medley — 1. Angela Coe (Charleston) 2:01.72, 5. Natalie Porter (Danville) 2:22.40.
50 freestyle — 1. Sally Ma (Urbana Uni High) 23.06, 7. Hazelyn Hunter (Salt Fork) 26.07, 13. Amelia Burgin (Danville) 27.37, 29. Quincy Shanks 32.28, 34. Elora Boys (Oakwood) 39.98.
Diving — 1. Stella Youse (Urbana Uni High) 384.15, 3. Natalie Clapp (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 320.70.
100 butterfly — 1. Angela Coe (Charleston) 54.63, 12. Amelia Burgin (Danville) 1:09.78, 15. Brooklyn Phillips (Danville) 1:33.16.
100 freestyle — 1. Sally Ma (Urbana Uni High) 50.87, 28. Addison Ohlmiller (Danville) 1:14.06, 29. Quincy Shanks (Danville) 1:14.65.
500 freestyle — 1. Samantha Cook (Champaign Central) 5:24.69, 14. Laniee DeVors (Danville) 7:48.41.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Champaign Centennial 1:41.08, 8. Danville (Natalie Porter, Polly Norton, Brooklyn Phillips, Amelia Burgin) 1:57.04.
100 backstroke — 1. Alexandra Ciorna (St. Anthony) 57.90, 6. Natalie Porter (Danville) 1:03.65, 14. Polly Norton (Danville) 1:13.00, 26. Elora Boys (Oakwood) 1:35.84.
100 breaststroke — 1. Babette Bradley (Champaign Central) 1:06.58, 6. Hazelyn Hunter (Salt Fork) 1:12.48.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Champaign Central 3:43.09, 6. Danville (Brooklyn Phillips, Addison Ohlmiller, Quincy Shanks, Polly Norton) 4:51.52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.