DANVILLE — The Danville girls swimming team found some highlights during Tuesday's meet with Champaign Central.
Natalie Porter won the 200 individual medley for the Vikings in 1 minute, 22.79 seconds and was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.50), Chloe Ballard was fourth in the 50 (38.29) and 100 (1:32.82) freestyles, while Polly Norton was third in the 100 backstroke *1:20.41), and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:43.56).
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
At Danville
Team scores — 1. Champaign Central 106, 2. Danville 50.
Individual results
Diving — 1. Ellie Faraci (C) 144.30
200-yard medley relay — 1. Central 2:00.65, 3. Danville (Natalie Porter, Amelia Burgin, Brooklyn Phillips, Chloe Ballard) 2:31.16
200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Central 1:48.40, 3. Danville (Porter, Polly Norton, Phillips, Addison Ohlmiller) 2:10.86
400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Central 4:02.63, 4. Danville (Ohlmiller, Lainee Devors, Ballard, Norton) 5:44.87
200 freestyle — Babette Bradley (C) 2:02.24. 4. Norton 2:43.56
200 individual medley — 1. Porter 1:22.79, 5. Devors 3:57.61
50 freestyle — 1. Olivia Dempsey (C) 27.71, 4. Ballard 38.29
100 butterfly — 1. Bradley 1:05.09, 4. Phillips 1:41.53
100 freestyle — 1. Olivia Terry (C) 1:00.37, 4. Ballard 1:32.82
500 freestyle — 1. Samantha Cook (C) 5:39.29, 4. Ohlmiller 8:35.38, 5. Devors 9:09.17
100 backstroke — 1. Laura Taylor (C) 1:08.53, 3. Norton 1:20.41, 5, Phillips 1:40.61
100 breaststroke — 1. Terry 1:15.30, 2. Porter 1:16.50, 4. Burgin 1:24.49
