DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy girls tennis team could not get the victory as they lost to Mahomet-Seymour 5-4 on Thursday.
Maya Jenny, Caroline Bogen and Madi Watson got wins for the Hilltoppers in singles and Jenny and Bogen teamed up for a doubles win.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Mahomet-Seymour 5, Schlarman Academy 4
Singles — Maya Jenny (SA) def. Morgan Lee 6-0, 6-0. Caroline Bogen (SA) def. Averly Sanborn 5-7, 6-4, 12-10. Madi Watson (SA) def. Molly Fried 6-4, 6-2. Sophia Slupski (MS) Def. Lilli Perez 7-6 (4), 6-0. Gianna Hill (MS) def. Anna Lehmann 6-1, 6-0. Savannah Amatyleon (MS) def. Anjoelina Anderson 6-0, 6-1
Doubles — Jenny-Bogen def. Lee-Fried 6-4, 6-2. Sanborn-Hillard (MS) def. Perez-Watson 6-1, 6-2, Jadyn Hanna-Megan Barnhart (MS) def. Lehmann-Evy Kelsey 6-0, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.