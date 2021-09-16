ROACHDALE, Ind. — Isabella Lynch got the first hat trick in the history of the Covington girls soccer program as the Trojans beat North Putnam 4-0 on Wednesday.
Lexi Slider scored the only goal of the first half for Covington, while Lynch did the rest in the second half. Emliy Holycross had two assists, while Eliza Holycross and Bernadette Goeppner each had one assist.
Karma Kingery had seven saves in goal for the Trojans, who will face South Vermillion on Monday.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
At Roachdale, Ind.
Covington 4, North Putnam 0
Covington`1`3`—`4
N. Putnam`0`0`—`0
First half
C — Lexi Slider (assist Emily Holycross), 34th minute
Second half
C — Isabella Lynch (assist Emily Holycross) 56th minute.
C — Lynch (assist Bernadette Goeppner), 61st minute.
C — Lynch (assist Holycross) 78th minute.
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Covington 16, North Putnam 7. Keeper saves — C: Karma Kingery 7
