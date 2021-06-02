LINCOLN — Lily Kelly's goal with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in the second overtime lifted the Danville Vikings to a 4-3 victory over the Lincoln Railsplitters in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal contest.
Kelly, who finished with three goals in the Danville victory, scored the game-winner off a corner kick from Josie Hotsinpiller.
It was the second goal that the Vikings scored off an Hotsinpiller corner kick in the contest. Early in the second half, Kedzie Griffin corralled a Hotsinpiller corner kick and found Natalie Porter for a goal that tied the contest at 2-2.
Danville took a 3-2 lead on Kelly's second goal of the game with 20 minutes to play, but Lincoln leveled the score at 3-3 with 12 minutes left, sending the contest into overtime.
Neither team scored in the first overtime period, setting things up for Kelly in the second overtime.
Danville's Aniya Parker made 12 saves in the contest, holding Lincoln scoreless over the game's final 32 minutes.
The Vikings, who improved to 5-7-1 with the victory, will travel to Mahomet on Friday to take on the top-seeded Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs for the regional championship. That match, which will be played at Mahomet-Seymour junior high school, is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
