DANVILLE — The Danville girls soccer team ended their home stretch of the season on a good note on Thursday with a 7-1 win over Champaign Centennial.
Ava Towne had three goals for the Vikings, while Lilly Kelly had two goals and Kedzie Griffin and Lexi Ellis each had one goal. Natalie Porter and Josie Hotsinpiller each had an assist for Danville, who is 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12 and will play at Bloomington on Tuesday.
