DANVILLE — The Danville girls soccer team ended up tying 1-1 with Arthur Christian on Tuesday.
The Vikings' goal came on an Arthur Christian own goal and Aniya Parker had eight saves in goal.
Danville will pay Thursday at Urbana University High.
Windy...scattered thunderstorms in the morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain early. Low 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 30, 2022 @ 1:31 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mary Ellen Richardson, 86, of Covington, passed away at 12:56pm, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 29, 1935, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Oscar and Eva {Bell} Lanham. Mary graduated from Perrysville High School in Indiana the Class of 1953. She w…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.