PEORIA — The Danville girls soccer team had one of its best games on Tuesday with a 6-0 win over Peoria High in Big 12 Conference play.
Ava Towne had two goals for the Vikings, while Maya Towne, Reese Rundle and Kedzie Griffin each had one goal and one assist, Mariah Moore had one goal and Maya Towne, Josie Hotsinpiller and Naveah Dougherty each had one assist.
Aniya Parker had one save in goal for the Vikings, who are 4-7-1 and 2-2 in the Big 12 and will face Peoria Notre Dame on Thursday..
