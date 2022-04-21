PEORIA — The Danville girls soccer team lost to Peoria Notre Dame 8-0 on Thursday in Big 12 Conference action.
Aniya Parker had 20 saves in goal for the Vikings, who will face Urbana on Tuesday.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: April 21, 2022 @ 11:02 pm
