DANVILLE — The Danville girls soccer team is building a culture and is learning things every game.
On Tuesday, they showed they can bring pressure on defense and offense, but missed on opportunities as the Lady Vikings lost 2-1 to Urbana at Ned Whitesell Field.
"We couldn't make the connection," Danville Head coach Ron Sillings said. "We have a lot of good players, but we were missing those three passes before the shot. We were rushing it because they are anxious to score. We had the physicality and passion in, but we just needed the connection."
The Lady Vikings had the ball for the majority of the first half, but could not get any goals as the game was scoreless at halftime.
"It is all about finishing," Sillings said. "We possessed the ball about 60-80 percent of the time and we had pressure, but it is all about finishing and that is something we will have to work on."
The second half saw the Tigers score first on a goal by Samantha Christman with 34 minutes, 4 seconds left, but Danville senior Ava Towne would tie things up less than two minutes later when she kicked a goal past Urbana goalkeeper Gwen MacDougall.
"My adrenaline was pumping and I always give it my all," Towne said. "I think it was a selfish shot, but I wanted the opportunity and I let it go."
"Ava has the sweetes temper off the field, but on the field she wants to win," Sillings said. "She is a really good leader. She pushes them in practice and on the field."
But Christman would score again later in the half and the Lady Vikings could not tie things up.
"I think the chemistry wasn't there," Towne said. "If we get together and have the same goal and everyone is reassured that we got each other backs, we can win. It is not a one-man show."
Danville is 4-8 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12 Conference in Sillings' first season as the girls coach. He added the job along with the boys team and has been doing things to build up the culture in both clubs.
"The cool part about this is I asked them what did they want out of this and they said they want to win and have fun," Sillings said. "We have went to watch the Chicago Red Stars go against the Mexican national team and the comradery has been built during the bus rides. I have also made an Instagram page and there are pictures before, during and after the game and the kids love it.
"It has been fun to see and even the boys support them. We are all unified and the girls challenge the boys and it will make the team better. We are building a community here. The program was really high with Chris and we did really well and it is not going to be this year or even next year, I see in the third, fourth or fifth years, we will have the chance to compete with these big teams."
"It has been a lot of fun," Towne said. "I have enjoyed all of the practices. It is a change, but it will benefit our program for years to come."
Sillings also said that trying to make the team a family is the main focus and even players' families are involved. Ava Towne plays with her sister, sophomore Maya Towne.
"They has been cool to have and their dad coaches them in a travel team," Sillings said. "We can't coach in the offseason but when dads get players together, that is great for the program."
"I am extra hard on her to have her success and I want her to get better," Ava Towne said about Maya. "It is her sophomore year and she has time, but I just want to best for her and push her a little more."
The Lady Vikings will next play on Thursday, when they will host Champaign Centennial at 4:30 p.m. at Whitesell Field
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.