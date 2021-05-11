DANVILLE — The Danville girls soccer team fell to Normal Community 8-0 in Big 12 Conference play on Tuesday.
Aniya Parker had 15 saves in goal for the Vikings, who are 1-5 and 1-3 in the Big 12 and will play Urbana University High on Wednesday.
