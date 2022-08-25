CLINTON, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team won the Wabash River Conference title for the second straight season with a 9-0 win over South Vermillion on Thursday.
Kennedie Cadman had three goals for the Trojans, while Kenzie Gassaway and Kiera Smith each had two goals and Erica Estes and Haley Holycross each had one goal. Isabella Lynch, Emma Holycross, Zoey Anderson and Andrea Estes each had one assist.
Karma Kingrey had three saves in goal to get the shutout for Covington, who will play Southmont on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
At Clinton, Ind.
Covington 9, South Vermillion 0
Covington`5`4`—`9
S. Vermillion`0`0`—`0
First half
C — Kennedie Cadman, 9th minute.
C — Kenzie Gassaway, 13th minute.
C — Erica Estes, 17th minute.
C — Cadman (assist Isabella Lynch), 31st minute.
C — Cadman, 34th minute.
Second half
C — Gassaway (assist Emma Holycross) 45th minute.
C — Keira Smith (assist Zoey Anderson), 48th minute.
C — Smith, 50th minute.
C — Haley Holycross, assist Andrea Estes, 60th minute.
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Covington 21, South Vermillion 3. Keeper saves — C: Karma Kingery 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.