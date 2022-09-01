COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team made the most of 21 shots on goal on Thursday as the Trojans beat North Putnam 6-0 on Thursday.
Kenzie Gassaway had three goals and two assists for the Trojans, while Isabella Lynch had two goals, Haley Holycross had a goal and Emma Holycross, Lexi Slider and Summer Krepton each had an assist.
Karma Kingery had two saves in goal and Emma Holycross had one save for the Trojans, who will play White River Valley on Saturday.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 6, North Putnam 0
N. Putnam`0`0`—`0
Covington`2`4`—`6
First half
C — Kenzie Gassaway
C — Isabella Lynch (assist Gassaway)
Second half
C — Lynch (assist Gassaway)
C — Gassaway (assist Lexi Slider)
C — Gassway (assist Emma Holycross)
C — Haley Holycross (assist Summer Krepton)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — North Putnam 3, Covington 21. Keeper saves — C: Karma Kingery 2, Emma Holycross 1
