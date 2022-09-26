COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team cruised to a 8-0 win in the final home game of the season on Monday against North White.
Kenzie Gassaway and Haley Holycross each had two goals for the Trojans, while Kennedie Cadman, Erica Estes and Lexi Lloyd each had one goal. Summer Krepton had two assists, while Cadman and Gassaway each had one assist.
Karma Kingery had just one save in goal for Covington, who will face Faith Christian to end the regular season on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 8, North White 0
N. White`0`0`—`0
Covington`5`3`—`8
First half
C — Kenzie Gassaway (assist Kennedie Cadman)
C — Cadman (assist Gassaway)
C — North White own Goal
C — Gassaway (assist Summer Krepton)
C — Erica Estes
Second half
C — Lexi Lloyd
C — Haley Holycross
C — Holycross (assist Krepton)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — North White 1, Covington 14. Keeper saves — C: Karma Kingery 1
