COVINGTON, Ind. – For more than a generation, if a girl attending Covington High School wanted to play soccer for the Trojans, she had two choices: not play at all or try to find minutes on a co-ed team dominated by boys.
While there had been numerous girls participating across the 30 years, Covington has played high school soccer, only a handful of them managed to see significant minutes for the varsity with the remainder primarily playing in JV contests.
All that changed on Tuesday night when Covington debuted their girls’ soccer team at the Trojan Complex field.
The team had played a few games as an all-girls JV squad against some area girls’ teams last season and played in a couple of exhibitions this past summer, but the contest with West Vigo was the first actual IHSAA-sanctioned game for the Trojans.
Head coach Damon Hegg has put together a team of 20 players including five seniors.
Some of those seniors voiced their thoughts before the game on what the upcoming contest meant to them.
“We’re ready to play,” said Shiann Haymaker, with Sierra Krepton adding, “and it’s not soon enough.”
Eliza Holycross said that while the girls had enjoyed playing on the co-ed team, they were glad to be playing on an all-girls team “because we’ll get more opportunity to play.”
Krepton expanded on this, saying, “We put so much effort into [soccer] and we got so little back while the boys did less but got a lot of varsity time. Now we finally get rewarded for what we’ve done.”
Asked how they felt, all five including Emily Holycross and Bernadette Goeppner said words like “eager” and “ready to go,” with Goeppner giving the honest answer of “nervous”.
As the game started, it became obvious that the West Vigo team had a few players who athleticism exceeded that of any Covington squad member, but the Trojans played aggressive defense that nullified the individual advantage for much of the contest.
Goeppner may have been nervous going into the game, but she was the first Trojan to take a shot in the contest.
It, like several shots by both teams, were stopped by the keepers leading to a nil-nil tie at halftime.
As is usually the case in season openers, there were some mistakes, miss-hits and positioning problems, but Hegg said his team responded in a positive fashion.
“When we made mistakes, we shook them off,” he said, “and then we fixed them. We didn’t repeat the same one.”
West Vigo finally broke through the Trojan defense in the 48th minute to take a 1-0 lead, but Goeppner responded less than three minutes later to tie the contest with a shot from the left side for the first score in Covington girls’ soccer history.
It was not until the 65th minute that anyone scored again and it was Lexi Slider feeding the ball to Kennedie Cadman for a 2-1 lead.
That lead lasted only about 66 seconds as West Vigo responded with a quick goal to tie the game.
Both teams pressed for a goal in the final minutes and the visiting Vikings drew a penalty in the 73rd minute.
Haymaker, the Trojan keeper, guess correctly on her dive but the ball caromed off her hand and in for a goal.
West Vigo picked up the last goal of the game on a mix-up inside the Covington six-yard box in the 77th minute to make the final score 4-2 in favor of the visitors.
Some of the Covington players took the loss hard and even their coach said “It probably would be a fair result at 2-2, but we had our chances. We’ll just have to get ready for the next one. I’d like to play it right now.”
Hegg summarized the execution of his team by saying, “We showed we have a solid foundation to build on for the rest of the season.”
As for the historic nature of the game, Hegg said, “I feel like it’s a load off of us finally to get to play this game and I’m excited for the rest of the season.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
At Covington, Ind.
West Vigo 4, Covington 2
West Vigo`0`4`—`4
Covington`0`2`—`2
Covington Goals
Second half
C — Bernadette Goeppner, 51st minute.
C — Kennedie Cadman (assist Lexi Slider), 64th minute.
Game statistics
Shots on goal — West Vigo 13, Covington 7. Keeper saves — C: Shiann Haymaker 9.
Records — Covington 0-1 overall.
