CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team continue to make a strong first impression in its first playoff action.
The Trojans defeated North Putnam 1-0 on Thursday in an IHSAA sectional semifinal to continue their inaugural season.
With the win, Covington will advance to Saturday's championship game against Cascade, who beat Traders Point Christian 2-0 in Thursday's other semifinal.
The game will start at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
