LEBANON, Ind. — Kennedie Cadman scored in the 62nd minute to give the Covington girls soccer team the 1-0 win on the road against Lebanon on Thursday.
Rhyane Beck had the assist on the goal, while Karma Kingrey had nine saves in goal for Covington, who will host Rensselaer Central on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
At Lebanon, Ind.
Covington 1, Lebanon 0
Covington`0`1`—`1
Lebanon`0`0`—`0
Second half
C — Kennedie Cadman (assist Rhyane Beck), 62nd minute.
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Covington 4, Lebanon 9. Keeper saves — C: Karma Kingrey 9
