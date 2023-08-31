ROACHDALE, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team won its first game of the season on Thursday with a 3-0 win over North Putnam.
Rhyane Beck had two goals for the Trojans, while Chloe Whittington had a goal and Haley Holycross and Andrea Estes each had an assist.
Karma Kingery had five saves in goal for Covington, who will face White River Valley on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
At Thorntown, Ind.
Covington 3, North Putnam 0
Covington`2`1`—`3
N. Putnam`0`0`—`0
First half
C — Rhyane Beck, 8th minute.
C — Chloe Whittington (assist Haley Holycross) 22nd minute.
Second half
C — Beck (assist Andrea Estes), 75th minute.
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Covington 11, North Putnam 5. Keeper saves — C: Karma Kingery 5
