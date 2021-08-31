COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team finally broke through on Tuesday.
The Trojans scored all of their goals in the first half as they beat Crawfordsville 3-0 at the Covington Athletic Complex for the first win in program history.
Summer Krepton had two goals for Covington, while Bernadette Goeppner had a goal and a assist and Eliza Holycross added two assists.
Karma Kingrey and Shiann Haymaker each had two saves in goal for the Trojans, who will face Terre Haute South on Thursday for a JV matchup.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Crawfordsville 0
Crawfordsville`0`0`—`0
Covington`3`0`—`3
First half
C — Summer Krepton (assist Bernadette Goeppner).
C — Goeppner (assist Eliza Holycross)
C — Krepton (assist Holycross)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Crawfordsville 4, Covington 9. Keeper saves — C: Karma Kingery 2, Shiann Haymaker 2
