COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team finally broke through on Tuesday.

The Trojans scored all of their goals in the first half as they beat Crawfordsville 3-0 at the Covington Athletic Complex for the first win in program history.

Summer Krepton had two goals for Covington, while Bernadette Goeppner had a goal and a assist and Eliza Holycross added two assists.

Karma Kingrey and Shiann Haymaker each had two saves in goal for the Trojans, who will face Terre Haute South on Thursday for a JV matchup.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

At Covington, Ind.

Covington 3, Crawfordsville 0

Crawfordsville`0`0`—`0

Covington`3`0`—`3

First half

C — Summer Krepton (assist Bernadette Goeppner).

C — Goeppner (assist Eliza Holycross)

C — Krepton (assist Holycross)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Crawfordsville 4, Covington 9. Keeper saves — C: Karma Kingery 2, Shiann Haymaker 2

