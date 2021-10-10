NEW MARKET, Ind. – Girls soccer was started at Covington this fall and in its inaugural season, the Trojans managed to reach the 1A Sectional 41 championship game against Cascade.
In the opening moments of the contest, Covington (8-6) was able to keep the ball in front of the Cadets’ goal, but could not manage to poke it past their keeper.
Starting about the 10-minute mark, the game began to swing in favor of Cascade as it began to show why they are ranked No. 15 in Class 1A – solid defense, an attack-minded offense and plenty of ball control.
The Trojans kept it scoreless until the 20th minute when the Cadets netted one goal and then added another one two minutes later.
Covington, playing hard, forced several saves from the Cascade keeper, but could not get the finishing they needed to get on the scoreboard.
Cascade added another goal in the final 90 seconds of the match to win 3-0.
Trojan senior Sierra Krepton spoke for the five seniors, talking about getting to have a girls team in their final year.
“It was amazing,” she said. “We worked hard to get recognition when we played on the boys team, so to get [the response] from the fans was great, but we earned it the hard way.”
Trojans head coach Damon Hegg said getting to coach the girls in their opening season “was more than I had hoped it would be.”
He said he enjoyed the highs of the season and even the lows, but the best part was about the girls.
“It’s hard to pick a ‘best’ but I’d say it was watching the girls get to play and get some wins,” he explained. “They did all I could ask of them this season.”
