COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team was able to beat North Montgomery 4-1 on Saturday.
Isabella Lynch, Summer Krepton, Kenzie Gasaway and Emma Holycross each had goals for the Trojans, while Kennedie Cadman, Haley Holycross, Andrea Estes and Keira Smith each had an assist.
Karma Kingery had four saves in goal for the Trojans.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 4, North Montgomery 1
N. Montgomery`1`0`—`1
Covington`2`2`—`4
First half
C — Isabella Lynch (assist Kennedie Cadman)
C — Summer Krepton (assist Haley Holycross)
NM — Teegan Bacon
Second half
C — Kenzie Gassaway (assist Andrea Estes)
C — Emma Holycross (assist Keira Smith)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — North Montgomery 5, Covington 15. Keeper saves — C: Karma Kingery 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.