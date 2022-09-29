CHAMPAIGN — While there were no local team scores in an IHSA Class 1A girls golf regional on Thursday, there were some golfers who advanced to sectional play at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.
Salt Fork's Amelia Birge had a 96 to move on, along with Schlarman Academy's Cheyenne Lutz had a 109 and Taylor Page had a 112 for Hoopeston Area.
The three golfers will move on to the Lincoln sectional on Monday.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Champaign
IHSA Class 1A Tournament
At Lincolnshire Fields C.C. (Par 72)
Team results — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 350, 2. Tuscola 408, 3. Paris 439, 4. Villa Grove 443, 5. Monticello 449, 6. St. Thomas More 492, 7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 506, 8. Blue Ridge 584
Medalist — Ashley Winters (MS) 70.
Advancing Individuals — Amelia Birge (Salt Fork) 96, Haile Heinz (GCMS) 97, Ashley Wells (STM) 98, Ella Schweighart (VG) 1-6, Addison Finet (M) 110, Cheyenne Lutz (Schlarman Academy) 109, Logan Lillard (VG) 109, Megan Allen (M) 109, Ona Pellicer (Oakland) 111, Taylor Page (Hoopeston Area) 112
Salt Fork — Birge 96
Schlarman — Lutz 109.
Hoopeston Area — Page 112, Anna Anderson 133
Westville — Katelyn Callahan 124, Brooklyn McCoy 150, Faith VanCamp 176
