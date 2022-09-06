OXFORD, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team was third in a meet with Benton Central and Rensselaer at Oak Grove Golf Course on Tuesday.
Jayci Halesma had a 48 for the Patriots, while Macy Kerr, had a 50, Maddie Hays had a 54 and Joey Salts scored a 56.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Oxford, Ind.
At Harrison Hills G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Rensselaer 179, 2. Benton Central 195, 3. Seeger 208.
Medalist — Haley Graph (R) 42.
Seeger (208) — Jayci Halsema 48, Macy Kerr 50, Maddie Hays 54, Joey Slats 56, Olivia Chavez 60, Whitney Wilson 61
