CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team ended up second to Crawfordsville in a triangular meet with Attica on Thursday.

Maddie Hays had a 52 to lead the Patriots, while Macy Kerr and Lauren Lloyd each had a 58 and Jayci Halsema added a 59.

PREP GIRLS GOLF

At Crawfordsville. Ind.

At Crawfordsville Municipal G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Crawfordsville 211, 2. Seeger 227, Attica 229.

Medalist — Sadie Walker (C) 47

Seeger (227) — Maddie Hays 52, Macy Kerr 58, Lauren Lloyd 58, Jayci Halsema 59, Kenzi Fenters 62, Olivia Chavez 66

