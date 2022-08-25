CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team ended up second to Crawfordsville in a triangular meet with Attica on Thursday.
Maddie Hays had a 52 to lead the Patriots, while Macy Kerr and Lauren Lloyd each had a 58 and Jayci Halsema added a 59.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Crawfordsville. Ind.
At Crawfordsville Municipal G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Crawfordsville 211, 2. Seeger 227, Attica 229.
Medalist — Sadie Walker (C) 47
Seeger (227) — Maddie Hays 52, Macy Kerr 58, Lauren Lloyd 58, Jayci Halsema 59, Kenzi Fenters 62, Olivia Chavez 66
