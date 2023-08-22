FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team were able to get past Tri-County 209-226 at Pine View Golf Course on Tuesday.
Jayci Halsema and Lauren Lloyd each shot a 48 for the Patriots, while Maddie Hays had a 54 and Callie Anderson added a 58.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Fort Wayne, Ind.
At Pine View G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Seeger 209, 2. Tri-County 226.
Medalist — Jayci Halsema and Lauren Lloyd (S) 48.
Seeger (209) — Halseman 48, Lloyd 48, Maddie Hays 54, Callie Anderson 58, Olivia Chavez 59, Ella Foster 71
Tri-County (226) — Addi Douglas 50, Grace Tyler 53, Murphy Misen 60, Alexis Northrup 63, Addi Ewen 67
