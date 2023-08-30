Seeger logo

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team was able to beat Parke Heritage 200-209 on Wednesday at Parke County Golf Course.

Lauren Lloyd won medalist honors for the Patriots, while Jayci Halsema had a 46, Joey Salts had a 51 and Maddie Hays added a 59.

PREP GIRLS GOLF

At Rockville, Ind.

At Parke County G.C. (Par 72) 

Team results — 1. Seeger 200, 2. Parke Heritage 209

Medalist — Lauren Lloyd (S) 44

Seeger (200) — Lloyd 44, Jayci Halsema 46, Joey Salts 51, Maddie Hays 60, Kenzie Fenters 60, Jewell Perry 64, Callie Anderson 65, Caitlynn Forestall 71

