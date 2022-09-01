Seeger logo

ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team were able to beat Covington 207-232 on Thursday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.

Macy Kerr had a 47 to lead the Patriots, while Lauren Lloyd had a 51, Joey Salts had a 54 and Jayci Halsema added a 55.

Sydni Crain won medalist honors for the Trojans, while Glennys McGurk had a 53, Kendall Shumaker had a 66 and Haley Nichols and Lydia Bennett each had a 69.

PREP GIRLS GOLF

At Attica, Ind.

At Harrison Hills G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Seeger 207, 2. Covington 232

Medalist — Sydni Crain (C) 44

Seeger (207) — Macy Kerr 47, Lauren Lloyd 51, Joey Salts 54, Jayci Halsema 55, Maddie Hays 59

Covington (232) — Crain 44, Glennys McGurk 53, Kendall Shumaker 66, Haley Nichols 69, Lydia Bennett 69

