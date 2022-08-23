ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team beat out Tri-County 209-239 at Harrison Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.
Jayci Halsema had a 51 to lead the Patriots, while Macy Kerr and Maddie Hays each had a 52 and Joey Salts added a 54.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Attica
At Harrison Hills G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Seeger 209, 2. Tri-County 239
Medalist — Jasmine Culp (TC) 47.
Seeger (209) — Jayci Halsema 51, Macy Kerr 52, Maddie Hays 52, Joey Salts 54, Lauren Lloyd 59, Kenzi Fenters 63, Olivia Chavez 67, Whitney Wilson 69, Ella Foster 72
Tri-County (239) — Culp 47, Grace Tyler 62, Addy Douglas 65, Murphy Misch 65, Addi Ewen 68
