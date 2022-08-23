Seeger logo

ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team beat out Tri-County 209-239 at Harrison Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.

Jayci Halsema had a 51 to lead the Patriots, while Macy Kerr and Maddie Hays each had a 52 and Joey Salts added a 54.

PREP GIRLS GOLF

At Attica

At Harrison Hills G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Seeger 209, 2. Tri-County 239

Medalist — Jasmine Culp (TC) 47.

Seeger (209) — Jayci Halsema 51, Macy Kerr 52, Maddie Hays 52, Joey Salts 54, Lauren Lloyd 59, Kenzi Fenters 63, Olivia Chavez 67, Whitney Wilson 69, Ella Foster 72

Tri-County (239) — Culp 47, Grace Tyler 62, Addy Douglas 65, Murphy Misch 65, Addi Ewen 68

