ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team took third in an IHSAA sectional on Saturday at Harrison Hills Golf Corse.
Macy Kerr shot a 92 to lead the Patriots, who had a score of 398, while Jayci Halsema had a 95, Joey Salts had a 101 and Lauren Lloyd added a 110.
Joining Seeger will be Covington's Sydni Crane, who shot a 84 to advance as an individual.
Seeger and Crane will be playing at the Lafayette Jefferson regional at Battleground Golf Course on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Attica, Ind.
IHSAA Sectional
At Harrison Hills G.C. (Par 72)
Team results — 1. Benton Central 386, 2. Western Boone 388, 3. Seeger 398, 4. Southmont 403, 5. Crawfordsville 423, 6. North Montgomery 439, 7. Attica 444, 8. North Putnam 461, 9. Covington 476, 10, Fountain Central 493
Medalist — Addison Meadows (SM) 79
Advancing Individuals — Meadows 79, Sydni Crane (Covington) 84, Stefanie Dickerson (WB) 84
Seeger (398) — Macy Kerr 92, Jayci Halsema 95, Joey Salts 101, Lauren Lloyd 110, Maddie Hays 120
Covington (476) — Crane 84, Glennys McGurk 125, Kendall Shumaker 130, Haley Nichols 137, Lydia Bennett 141
Fountain Central (493) — Autumn Payne 115, Allie Dotson 122, Hannah Parks 128, Rya Jackson 128
