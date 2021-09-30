CHAMPAIGN — Local girls golfers competed in an IHSA Class 1A regional at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club on Thursday.
By the end of the day, Salt Fork's Amelia Birge and Hoopeston Area's Payton Armstrong were able to advance to next week's sectional.
Birge shot a 93, while Armstrong scored a 113.
Mahomet-Seymour won the meet with a 370, while Paris was second at 410 and Blue Ridge was third at 468. Mahomet-Seymour's Ainsley Winters was the medalist.
Birge and Armstrong will play in Monday's sectional at Edgewood Golf Course in Auburn.
