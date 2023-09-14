DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area girls golf team was able to beat Westville 220-237 at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Taylor Page had a 47 to win medalist honors for the Cornjerkers, while Shay Lalden and Made Klaber each had a 57 and Macy Rayls added a 59.
Katelyn Callahan led the Tigers with a 54, while Brooklyn McCoy had a 59, Mackenzie Wright had a 61 and Piper Heiser added a 63.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Danville
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Hoopeston Area 220, 2. Westville 237.
Medalist — Taylor Page (HA) 47.
Hoopeston Area (220) — Page 47, Shay Lalden 57, Made Klaber 57, Macy Rayls 59, Anna Anderson 63, Julie Miguel 64
Westville (237) — Katelyn Callahan 54, Brooklyn McCoy 59, Mackenzie Wright 61, Piper Heiser 63, Faith Van Camp 65, Selania Schlunaker 70
