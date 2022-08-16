ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team ended up second in the Bi-County Meet on Tuesday at Harrison Hills Country Club.
Joey Salts had a 52 for the Patriots, while Jayci Halsema had a 54, Macy Kerr had a 57 and Lauren Lloyd added a 59.
Covington was third with Sydney Crane getting medalist honors with a 44, while Glennys McGurk getting a 60, Haley Nichols had a 68 and Kendall Shumaker added a 71.
Fountain Central was last with Autumn Payne getting a 50, Anna Parks getting a 62, and Allie Dotson and Rya Jackson each carding a 69.
Attica won the meet with Ady Goodwin leading the way with a 51 and Annie Reynolds, Aubree Jones and Arlee Kerr each getting a 56.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Attica, Ind.
Bi-County Tournament
At Harrison Hills C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Attica 219, 2. Seeger 222, 3. Covington 243, 4. Fountain Central 250.
Medalist — Sydney Crane (C) 44.
Attica (219) — Ady Goodwin 51, Anni Reynolds 56, Aubree Jones 56, Arlee Kerr 56, Natalee Jean 62
Seeger (222) — Joey Salts 52, Jayci Halsma 54, Macy Kerr 57, Lauren Lloyd 59, Maddie Hays 62.
Covington (243) — Crane 44, Glennys McGurk 60, Haley Nichols 68, Kendall Shumaker 71, Lydia Bennett 72
Fountain Central (250) — Autumn Payne 50, Anna Parks 62, Allie Dotson 69, Rya Jackson 69
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.