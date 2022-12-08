VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team's strong start was good for a 38-28 win over North Vermillion on Thursday.
Hannah Prickett had 13 points for the Mustangs, who was up 23-16 at halftime and scored over 10 points in the first three quarters, while Rylee Simko had 11 and Brailey Hoagland added seven points.
Callie Naylor had 10 points to lead the Falcons, while Braxtyn Dunham and Olivia Pearman each added six points.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 38, North Vermillion 28
North Vermillion (28) — Cadence Dunham 0 0-0 0, Callie Naylor 3 4-6 10, Braxtyn Dunham 3 0-0 6, Lauren Ellis 1 0-1 2, Kera Dunham 0 0-0 0, Kayanna Smith 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 1 0-0 2, Braylee Brown 0 0-2 0, Tera Thompson 1 0-1 2, Olivia Pearman 3 0-3 6. Totals: 12 4-13 28.
Fountain Central (38) — Rylee Simko 5 0-0 11, Brailey Hoagland 3 1-3 7, Laney Hoagland 0 0-0 0, Hannah Pricett 5 1-2 13, Kaylee Spragg 2 0-1 4, Katie Brown 0 0-0 0, Kacey Kirkpatrick 1 1-1 3. Totals: 16 3-7 38.
N. Vermillion;10;6;5;7;—;28
F. Central;12;11;11;4;— ;38
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 3 (Prickett 2, Simko). Total fouls — North Vermillion 15, Fountain Central 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
