CHAMPAIGN — The Danville girls basketball team’s season ended on Monday with an 71-27 loss to Lincoln at Champaign Central High School in an IHSA Class 3A regional semifinal.
The Lady Vikings were coming off a 50-34 win over Urbana on Saturday. It was the the fifth game in five days for the team and after building a 13-4 first quarter lead, saw that lead fall as Urbana took a 16-15 lead.
After leaving work to get to Urbana High School during the second quarter, Danville High School girls basketball coach Glennie Watson went right to work in getting the Lady Vikings together.
“I was kind of surprised. I expected us to get off to a better start, but we played five games in five days, so the girls are a little fatigued,” Watson said. “With young kids, the body says one thing, but the body says another and when fatigue sits in, it is a mental game. I thought the girls fought very well through the adversity.”
“We were moving a little too fast and we had to slow down and that is when the game started to go our way again,” Danville senior Tharija Rose said. “Everyone had a lot of energy, but toward the end of the first quarter, everyone got tired.”
Danville would get the lead back to take a 23-18 lead at halftime.
Saturday’s game ended a week full of games for the Lady Vikings including a game with Watseka less than 24 hours before.
“We had played four games before so we just had to eat right and sleep right and we used everything we learned from this week’s games to get ready for this game,” Conaway said. “With all the games we have played, we have seen what areas we need to adapt to.”
The Danville defense was pressuring throughout, especially in the first quarter and after Watson figured out what Urbana was doing to get back into the game.
“Urbana was in a 1-2-2 and I had them go into our zone offense. We were trying to get the ball to the right spots and we had some great shots,” Watson said. “Urbana is a tough team and always plays hard. They made a run and the girls withstood that and that was great because it has been an Achilles heel for them.”
Conaway led Danville with 15 points, while Rose had 12, Cheyenne Walls had eight, Soriah Gouard had seven and Diamond Landfair added four.
Gouard was slowed by foul trouble on Saturday, but the Danville bench was able to pick up the slack.
“I believe some players, like Cheyenne, Diamond and Mackenzie (Blanden), realized that we can actually win, they started to bring that energy. Cheyenne hit her shots and Diamond and Mackenzie made some great plays in the last two quarters.”
“We got real good point production from her (Walls) and again, we logged in five games and I am not concerned about Soriah and she will be ready for the next game,” Watson said. “They are all fighting through it and I am proud of them. Players like Amara (McFarland) and Tharija gave us some good minutes The team was scrappy, which was a little surprising after five games and they found a way.”
